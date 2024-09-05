IT WAS AN INSIDE JOB : COPS ON FAWCETT ROBBERY

Police believe the Chipinge Fawcett robbery in which a gang of five fled with US$114 411 was in inside job.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, told The Herald that intelligence gleaned from the ground indicates that the robbery suspects were working in cahoots with an insider who supplied them with intricate details of Fawcett operations.

He said police would leave no stone unturned in their quest to bring all the culprits involved to book.

Details of the robbery show that at around 3am, two Fawcett Security Company officers, George Nhamo Sithole (59) and driver Dzime Sithole (46), were on routine supervisory patrols using a blue Fawcett Isuzu vehicle, which was parked at the Farm and City shop in Chipinge town.

Suddenly, two masked men armed with pistols emerged from behind the van, and ordered the two to get out. The suspects allegedly removed the two guards’ jackets and hats, and made the driver surrender the car keys.

The two guards complied with the instructions, and the two suspects changed into their uniforms before tying the hands of their victims behind their backs, shoving them into the vehicle’s cash compartment at the back, and locking it.

The other three gang members then arrived and joined their two colleagues, before driving off to Fawcett Security Company premises in Gaza Township.