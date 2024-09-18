WHY I RETURNED TO ZANU PF



Former minister, Cde Dzikamai Mavhaire says he felt it was high time he returned to Zanu PF.

“It was my conviction, I just simply decided as a thinking being that the development being led by President Mnangagwa is very good,” he said.

The President yesterday welcomed back Mavhaire, his son Lawrence and former MDC-T Member of Parliament for Gutu Central Oliver Chirume, after they defected from the opposition to join Zanu PF.

Zanu PF Secretary for National Security, Cde Lovemore Matuke ssaid the three had taken a decision to join the ruling party after they had been impressed with the country’s current economic growth trajectory.

“It was a very good and very fruitful discussion. We are today receiving Cde Mavhaire who is one of the most senior politicians in Masvingo. He is coming back to join his party, so the President welcomed him and as a province we have also welcomed him. We believe we are going to move forward together.

“Cde Mavhaire realised that there is a need to rejoin the party after witnessing a number of developments taking place in the country. He (Cde Mavhaire) said when they joined opposition politics, they were looking for development and the President has been able to spearhead development in the country.

“So he is rejoining the party and he is going to move forward with the party. The President taught us that we cannot fit Zanu PF into our pockets but we can all fit into Zanu PF’s pockets.”