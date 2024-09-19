TSHABANGU IN FULL CONTROL, SAYS PHUGENI

Senzo Tshabangu’s spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni says the self-styled interim secretary-general received sound advice to take full control of the party.

“The legal opinion expressly deals with interpretation of the party constitution. Some office bearers’ offices have expired by way of operation of law (party constitution) and there is need for the party to operate within the confines of the law and constitution. Anyone with a different opinion is welcome to place it on record and it shall be interrogated.

“According to the legal opinion, he [Tshabangu] is the only one with a valid mandate to organise the party towards the next congress.”

CCC spokesperson Willias Madzimure said they would resist Tshabangu’s attempt to hijack the party. “We want to assure our members and supporters that there is no crisis within the CCC. We reject the delusional and self-serving legal opinions from individuals outside our party structures.

Former CCC spokesperson Nqobizitha Mlilo admitted that the party was in a constitutional crisis.

“We are sitting with a potential constitutional crisis, which says that the party has failed to hold its congress as mandatorily required by the party constitution,” Mlilo said.

“So what is needed now is to find a way of solving the constitutional crisis that we have so that we return this party to constitutionality, we return this party to legality.”

The party is imploding after Tshabangu received US$1,6 million from Treasury recently under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.