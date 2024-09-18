NURSE EXPOSES BOGUS MPILO DOCTOR

A fake doctor who was extorting money from patients at Mpilo Hospital has ben rumbled and arrested.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, confirmed the arrest of Prosper Mpofu (29) to the Chronicle.

“On 17 August at around 11am, a 25-year-old woman from Magwegwe suburb in Bulawayo called Mpofu for medical services after being referred to him by her friend. Mpofu agreed to the appointment and told her to go to Mpilo Hospital and bring US$120, which she did,” said Insp Ncube.

He said Mpofu examined the woman and wrote a prescription that included an injection. Mpofu then asked for the money on the pretext that he would buy the medication on her behalf.

“She gave him US$100. Mpofu returned with some medication and an injection, which he administered to the patient. The following day, the patient returned to Mpilo Hospital where she paid a balance of US$20 to Mpofu. No receipts were provided on either occasion,” said Inspector Ncube.

He said the woman’s condition did not improve and she informed Mpofu, who told her to return on 17 September for a review. Mpofu told the woman to bring more money as he wanted to change the medication.

“At around 6:30am, a nurse on duty met the woman in the casualty ward and asked if she could help her. The patient then indicated that her medical cards were taken by Mpofu,” said Inspector Ncube.

The nurse suspected something was amiss and asked the woman to show her the doctor.

“Some moments later, the patient managed to identify the doctor and showed him to the nurse. The nurse requested the patient’s cards from Mpofu and observed that the prescription had inadequate information. The nurse then interviewed him, and he claimed to be working at United Bulawayo Hospital,” said Inspector Ncube.

He said staff at Mpilo Hospital made efforts to ascertain Mpofu’s credentials and discovered that he was a fraud.

“The nurse then reported the matter to the police, leading to his arrest. We commend the vigilance of the informant nurse who saved the life not only of the patient in question but many who could fall for the same fraudster,” said Inspector Ncube.