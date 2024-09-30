WE DID NOT RECOMMEND MAVHAIRE RETURN : MASVINGO

Members of Zanu PF Masvingo District are complaining over former politburo member Minister Dzikamai Mavhaire’s return to the party, with the District Coordinating Committee alleging that proper procedure was not done as they did not recommend his return.
Sources within the party claim that Mavhaire’s readmission
into the ruling party was imposed from the Provincial and National executive,
against the normal procedure where the district recommends to the Provincial
Coordinating Committee which will then recommend to the national executive.
“We were shocked to just see pictures of Mavhaire with the
President and the provincial leadership. Protocol was not observed as we at the
district are supposed to receive a letter from an appellant who is seeking
re-admission. We then recommend or decline. If we accept the appellant we then
recommend to the province and then national,” said the source.
Contacted for comment, Masvingo DCC Chairperson Tawanda
Dube said Mavhaire was yet to be introduced to the district as his readmission
started from the national executive.
“Yes Cde Mavhaire is back in the party but procedurally he
is yet to be introduced to us as the district. His admission came from the
national executive. However we are happy as a district that he is back,” said
Dube.
Zanu PF Masvingo Provincial Chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa
said there was nothing amiss about his admission coming from the national
executive, saying his level warranted that.
“Cde Mavhaire was a politburo member and that is why his
admission came from the top. It is normal and if the President or any other
authority asks us to welcome a returnee then who are we to refuse? Infact he
had been a member of Zanu PF and he has just decided to come back home to
others,” said Mavhenyengwa.
Other sources said Mavhaire was not comfortable approaching
the district executive as he felt that would belittle him, with the likelihood
of his appeal being blocked, hence he decided to approach the national
executive.
“Mavhaire is a threat to many in the province so he saw
that the district would mock and block his return considering his proximity to
former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Nelson Chamisa. Many feel threatened
by his return, even other provincial executive members,” said a source within
the party.
Mavhaire, who last week was paraded at State House in the
presence of party leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other high-profile
party leaders was readmitted into Zanu PF after being expelled from the party
by former President Robert Mugabe in 2014.
Until his return, he had become opposition leader Chamisa’s
close ally, often speaking at CCC rallies mocking Mnangagwa’s administration.
TellZimNews
0 comments:
Post a Comment