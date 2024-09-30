TWO TOWN CLERKS FOR HARARE

Two town clerks have been running Harare City Council for almost a year. Newsday reports that town clerk Hosiah Chisango and human capital director Mathew Marara awarded themselves lucrative grade one contracts.

It is also alleged that Chisango's contract at the helm of HCC expired in 2023 after serving his initial four years and was not renewed.

However, sources at Town House yesterday said Chisango’s contract was not renewed, adding that he was operating on an alleged fake contract.

For the grade one B position Marara did not go for any interviews and this was not approved by the Local Government Board. The two are said to have taken delivery of Toyota Land Cruisers 300 series as part of their contracts.

Mafume yesterday said he had approached human resources committee chairperson George Mujajati and his team over the matter. I have asked the human resources chair George Mujajati and his committee to obtain contracts from the two and verify the propriety of the contracts and, if there are anomalies, swift action will be taken,” Mafume said.

Mujajati confirmed the existence of the setup, but distanced himself from the issue.