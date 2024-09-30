FIVE GIRLS RUN OVER, KILLED BY CAR

A sombre atmosphere has engulfed Bindura town following the death of five young girls who were run over by a vehicle on Saturday in a horrific road traffic accident.

The girls are from the same extended family.

One girl sustained serious injuries in the accident which occurred when a motor vehicle veered off the road and ran over the girls.

Parents of the children who lived at Bindura Rural District Farm compound are reeling with shock.

“My daughter died in that accident, I don’t even know how to feel or what to do,” a mother of one of th deceased girls told the ZBC News.

“My child died in the accident together with her nieces,” another said.

A witness, Mikirina Julius, said the accident happened so fast she did not realise her young relatives had been killed.

“When I crossed the road, I saw the kids and crossed the road when I looked back I heard the car screeching and it had overturned and I got to the scene and I started crying. I didn’t even realise the children who died were my sisters,” she said.

Bindura Assistant District Development Coordinator, Mrs. Llydia Hlabati said the Civil Protection Unit is mobilising assistance for the bereaved family.

She said, “As CPU Bindura district, we compiled a report which we sent to head office. We are hoping the children will be buried by government. We are deeply touched because all these girls are near the same age and they are coming from one homestead. They were staying at their uncle’s house, so it’s painful they were all staying at one homestead.”

Four of the girls, two aged 14 and two aged 13 years died on the spot while the fifth, whose age in unknown, died on admission at Bindura Hospital.

The sixth child suffered serious head injuries and fractured right leg and is admitted at Bindura Hospital. ZBC