WARRANT OF ARREST FOR KADEMAUNGA

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Sunningdale Member of Parliament Maureen Kademaunga after she skipped court.

Kademaunga is being jointly charged with CCC Councillor Clayd Mashozhera, Noel Munhuwei and Daudi Jessub on three counts of attempted murder and one count of malicious damage to property.

Herald reports that Kademaunga’s lawyer Mr Harrison Nkomo told the court that his client was sick after having travelled from Victoria Falls where she was attending to Parliamentary business, but he did not tender any supporting evidence.

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Estere Chivasa issued the warrant of arrest and then adjourned the trial to September 16.