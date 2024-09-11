TUKU FESTIVAL ORGANISERS BACK DOWN AFTER SELMOR EXCLUSION OUTCRY



Selmor Mtukudzi is finally been included in the line up for the inaugural Oliver Mtukudzi International Arts Festival. She had been left out sparking an outcry.

The Herald said family friend, Josh Hozheri, mediated between Selmor and Tuku Music representatives and other partners.

“I sat down Selmor, festival director Samantha (Mtukudzi), and partners Marcus Gora and Diva Mwale to iron out the issue. After receiving a phone call from Diva Mwale yesterday (Tuesday) I intervened basically for two reasons; my own relationship with Tuku and I am happy to see his legacy being promoted and celebrated in the right manner.

“Another reason is that music is for the people. You can’t take or do a production with a divided audience. After seeing the comments on social media, the people had spoken. Selmor has agreed to come and perform, which is good for the protection of Tuku’s brand.”