ELEVEN villagers from Nkayi, Matabeleland North province, were allegedly forced to sing liberation songs during interrogation following their arrest on charges of stealing diesel in Gokwe, Midlands province.

The villagers, who reside in Tshayane village, ward 6, Nkayi, were left nursing injuries after they were allegedly tortured and assaulted by seven police officers from Manoti Police Station in Gokwe.