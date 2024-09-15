TSHABANGU TAKES TOTAL CONTROL OF CCC

Sengezo Tshabangu is on the verge of seizing total control of CCC, according to The Standard.

Tshabangu has been given legal advice that says the terms of office of all those elected at the Gweru congress ended in May this year. That will mean the former Matabeleland North MDC provincial official will be the sole CCC official who is in office legally because he says he was not part of the 2019 processes.

“In the circumstances, any office bearer elected on May 25, 2019 who is still in that post is in that post unlawfully and is exercising power or authority that they do not have in terms of the party’s constitution under which they were elected, and the decisions that they made or the acts that they have done since May 25, 2024 are of no legal force of effect,” reads the legal advice dated August 12.

Tshabangu’s lawyers said Ncube was also announced as acting party president illegally. “It is a matter of the public record that meetings said to have been of the ‘national standing committee’ were held on January 24, 2024, January 28 and on January 29, 2024 in the wake of the sudden resignation of Mr Nelson Chamisa on January 24, 2024, and that subsequently, another meeting was held on February 17, 2024, in which Professor Welshman Ncube was said to have been ‘appointed’ as the acting president,” Tshabangu’s lawyers wrote.