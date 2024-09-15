I FEEL YOUNG, SAYS ED AS HE TURNS 82



President Mnangagwa turns 82 today and he says he feels young and strong. “I don’t count my age; others count them for me . . . and I feel very young and very strong. What I was doing 10 years ago, I still do today. Some of you have your age in your mind, but not with me.”

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga congratulated him saying : “On behalf of the people of Zimbabwe, my office, my family and, indeed, my own behalf, I would like to congratulate the First Secretary of ZANU PF and the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, on his 82nd birthday on September 15, 2024.

“Your Excellency, we are gratified by this milestone as you continue to lead and guide our revolutionary party and our great nation with unparalleled distinction.