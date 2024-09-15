TENANT BEATS UP LANDLORD

A landlord has been attacked by his tenant after he demanded rent money.
The tenant, Farai Mupota, has since been dragged before a
Bindira magistrate facing assault charges. He claimed his landlord, Cleopas
Kuhlengisa, promised to bewitch him.
"Your worship, my former tenant, is a problem. He even
lied about his own name. He had turned my house into a base for illegal deals. On
top of beating me, he used to steal from me and I also reported that to the
police.”
The case continues.
