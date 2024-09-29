SELMOR : I SINCERELY APOLOGISE



Selmor Mtukudzi says she made a huge mistake when she failed to perform at Pakare Paye.

“I was completely overwhelmed on that day (at the festival). I sincerely apologise for not being as strong as my supporters had hoped. I hurt the people who trusted and supported me unconditionally by not performing. I tried to compose myself but could not.

“I am still figuring out how to make it up to my fans who expected me to perform. My team is working on something and will share details soon. Of course, it will not be the same as it would have been at Pakare Paye, but it is my way of apologising.

“It is difficult for me to describe the exact emotions I felt that day but I promise I will not repeat the same again.

“We prepared for this show (OMIFA), rehearsed with the band and even had a new outfit tailored specifically for the event. The design was inspired by my father’s stage outfits.

“I was finally ready to take the stage at Pakare Paye. I had spent years asking my mother (Daisy) for permission to perform, but she always refused. So, finally getting this opportunity touched my heart deeply. The entire day was truly moving,” she told The Sunday Mail.