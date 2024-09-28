HRE MAYOR STORMS TOWN CLERK'S OFFICE

Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume stormed the office of town clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango’s office following his unexpected return to work.
Eng Chisango, who has been charged with corruption, has
been released on bail. “It appeared
(Cllr) Mafume didn’t want to meet behind closed doors . . . ,” a source told
The Sunday Mail. Cllr Mafume then confronted Eng Chisango in the corridor. It
is believed the mayor was also incensed by the town clerk’s recent testimony
before the Justice Cheda Commission of Inquiry, which is currently
investigating corporate governance failures at the Harare City Council since
2017.
Eng Chisango implicated councillors in corrupt activities
that cost the city millions. Tempers flared when the two council officials met,
and senior councillors had to intervene to prevent the situation from boiling
over. Brandishing leave application forms in Eng Chisango’s face, Mayor Mafume
insisted that he immediately goes on leave.
Eng Chisango, who was reportedly blindsided by the mayor’s
aggressive behaviour, subsequently retreated to his office and barricaded
himself inside. Shortly afterwards, a group of councillors allied to Cllr
Mafume gathered in the corridor, calling for Eng Chisango’s removal. “There was
a sense that this was a coordinated effort to oust Eng Chisango and prevent him
from revealing further corruption within the council before the commission of
inquiry concludes,” said the source.
After the brief retreat to his office, Eng Chisango
eventually agreed to take official leave.
0 comments:
Post a Comment