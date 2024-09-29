WHY WE SHOT THE ELEPHANT IN VIC FALLS



Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority has defended the killing of a problem elephant in Victoria Falls.

Zimparks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said :"Yes there was an incident of elimination of an elephant, human life was under threat and normal in this is part of our wildlife control measures. I do not know how they come to the conclusion that this elephant had three young calves.

“You know we do not use emotions when we deal with these things. We deal with facts. The fact still remains when human life is under threat, that is how we react and we are not apologetic. I think it's not right for people to invoke emotions around problem animals control.

“When human life is under threat we react, its provided for in our policy and legislation and that is what we have done. How do they prove that this is the calf of the eliminated elephant, they are just playing games.”

The government recently announced that it was planning to cull 200 elephants to feed people affected by the ongoing drought.