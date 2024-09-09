SACKED MK PARTY MPs LOSE COURT BATTLE

The 10 uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) members, who were sacked from the National Assembly, lost their bid to be reinstated in the Western Cape High Court.

The application, filed by the group, sought a court order prohibiting the party from putting forward replacement candidates in the National Assembly.

The MKP members are Thami Khuzwayo, Isaac Menyatso, Mpho Motshegoe, Augustin Madala Qwetha, Grace Mgwebi, Ntombenhle Mkhize, Matholeni Masilela, Bongani Mfiki, Senzo Dlamini, and Agnes Mogotsi.

A total of 18 MKP members were sacked, however, 10 have been adamant in legally challenging their removal from Parliament and filed papers in the high court.

The MKP has a stronghold in KwaZulu Natal (KZN) and has 58 seats in the National Assembly and 37 seats in the KZN provincial legislature.

Previously, the party’s spokesperson and MP, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, told Daily News that members who took the party to court had inadvertently fired themselves from the party.

“Those people who are taking us to court knew that they were in Parliament at the mercy of the party. I don’t understand why they are taking us to court,” Ndhlela said.

“But we are drawing the line and saying that the people who take us to court must be dealt with and have fired themselves from the organisation.”

He said the members who took the party to court would suffer the same fate as the founding leader, Jabulani Khumalo, who was expelled from the party and lost his multiple court bids to return.

