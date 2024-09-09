SACKED MK PARTY MPs LOSE COURT BATTLE

The 10 uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) members, who were sacked from the National Assembly, lost their bid to be reinstated in the Western Cape High Court.
The application, filed by the group, sought a court order
prohibiting the party from putting forward replacement candidates in the
National Assembly.
The MKP members are Thami Khuzwayo, Isaac Menyatso, Mpho
Motshegoe, Augustin Madala Qwetha, Grace Mgwebi, Ntombenhle Mkhize, Matholeni
Masilela, Bongani Mfiki, Senzo Dlamini, and Agnes Mogotsi.
A total of 18 MKP members were sacked, however, 10 have
been adamant in legally challenging their removal from Parliament and filed
papers in the high court.
The MKP has a stronghold in KwaZulu Natal (KZN) and has 58
seats in the National Assembly and 37 seats in the KZN provincial legislature.
Previously, the party’s spokesperson and MP, Nhlamulo
Ndhlela, told Daily News that members who took the party to court had
inadvertently fired themselves from the party.
“Those people who are taking us to court knew that they
were in Parliament at the mercy of the party. I don’t understand why they are
taking us to court,” Ndhlela said.
“But we are drawing the line and saying that the people who
take us to court must be dealt with and have fired themselves from the
organisation.”
He said the members who took the party to court would
suffer the same fate as the founding leader, Jabulani Khumalo, who was expelled
from the party and lost his multiple court bids to return.
IOL
0 comments:
Post a Comment