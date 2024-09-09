AIRZIM : LONDON FLIGHTS SOON

Air Zimbabwe is set to re-establish Harare - London flights, while several other international routes are on the cards.

Zimbabwe's national flag carrier, Air Zimbabwe, is confident it is on the right path to boost its regional presence after successfully introducing new routes this year.

Among the new routes is the Harare – London and Victoria Falls to Windhoek routes.

“The Airline has put in place strategies that are aligned with growth. What we are doing is basically looking at corporate governance issues and human capital development. We want to grow our routes we have established Harare -Joburg route since July and we are flying four times a week and we will be increasing the flights. London is also on the cards very soon. We also have Windoek and Vicfalls- Joburg on the cards,” said Air Zimbabwe Chief Executiver, Mr Edmund Makona.

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development, Honourable Knowledge Kaitano, who led the committee on a familiarisation tour at Air Zimbabwe premises this Monday, said the airliner has the potential to improve.

“We realised that Air Zimbabwe has the potential for growth. They have the capacity because they are not starting from scratch what is needed is investment and partnerships. Under the circumstances they are doing well although there is need to ensure investment is secured,” he said.

Air Zimbabwe has been on a drive to re-establish its regional presence. zbc