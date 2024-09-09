MAID JAILED FOR SEXUALLY ABUSING LANDLORD'S SON

A Dzivarasekwa maid has been jailed for sexually abusing her landlord’s eight year-old son.
Rutendo Banda (22) was convicted on two counts of
aggravated indecent assault after a full trial where she had pleaded not
guilty. She was jailed for 15 years.
Harare magistrate sentenced Banda to 15 years in jail but
said the sentences should run concurrently.
“The offence was committed in aggravated circumstances,”
she said, adding it was a serious offence because Banda assaulted the boy. There
is no way a person convicted of rape or aggravated indecent assault can get a
sentence of less than five years. It was possible that the same might have been
done to other children.”
The Herald reports that the court heard that sometime in
March at around 6pm, the boy was playing outside the house when Banda called
him into their bedroom and assaulted him.
The matter only came to light on August 19 when Banda was
washing plates at the kitchen sink and the boy, was playing outside the house
while the mother was in the bathroom, told Banda that he wanted to tell his
mother about the assault that took place in March.
The boy then started narrating to Banda what she did to
him, which the mother could hear from the bathroom. After her bath, the mother
called the boy into the house and asked him to repeat what he was saying to
Banda. Later on, his mother escorted him to ZRP Dzivaresekwa where they filed a
report, leading to Banda’s arrest.
0 comments:
Post a Comment