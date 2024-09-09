MAID JAILED FOR SEXUALLY ABUSING LANDLORD'S SON

A Dzivarasekwa maid has been jailed for sexually abusing her landlord’s eight year-old son.

Rutendo Banda (22) was convicted on two counts of aggravated indecent assault after a full trial where she had pleaded not guilty. She was jailed for 15 years.

Harare magistrate sentenced Banda to 15 years in jail but said the sentences should run concurrently.

“The offence was committed in aggravated circumstances,” she said, adding it was a serious offence because Banda assaulted the boy. There is no way a person convicted of rape or aggravated indecent assault can get a sentence of less than five years. It was possible that the same might have been done to other children.”

The Herald reports that the court heard that sometime in March at around 6pm, the boy was playing outside the house when Banda called him into their bedroom and assaulted him.

The matter only came to light on August 19 when Banda was washing plates at the kitchen sink and the boy, was playing outside the house while the mother was in the bathroom, told Banda that he wanted to tell his mother about the assault that took place in March.

The boy then started narrating to Banda what she did to him, which the mother could hear from the bathroom. After her bath, the mother called the boy into the house and asked him to repeat what he was saying to Banda. Later on, his mother escorted him to ZRP Dzivaresekwa where they filed a report, leading to Banda’s arrest.