NO MONKEY POX CASES IN ZIM : GOVT



Zimbabwe does not have any proven cases of Mpox, according to Health Minister, Dr Douglas Mombeshora.

“In Zimbabwe, we do not have any cases of Mpox as of now unless there are some cases that have not been reported or recorded. However, we have trained our health personnel at ports of entry on how to screen everyone entering the country.

“We have deployed body scanners at all ports of entry, which can detect high temperatures in individuals passing through. Additionally, we are using handheld thermometers to detect temperatures. Two crucial indicators of Mpox are high temperature and rash.

“All cases that have been suspected or thought to be, have been screened and we do not have any case. I know in the social media people are talking and posting pictures of things that they think to be Mpox but it’s not mpox.”

He was speaking on the sidelines of the National Aids Council media awards ceremony in Harare yesterday.