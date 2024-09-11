FORMER SA FINANCE MINISTER HOSPITALISED

Former Finance Minister, Pravin Gordhan, has been admitted to hospital.

In a brief statement released on Tuesday, his family confirmed that Gordhan, aged 75, was receiving the “best available medical care”.

“The family of the former Minister of Public Enterprises, Mr. Pravin Gordhan, would like to inform the media and the public that he has been admitted to hospital,” his family said in a statement.

“Mr Gordhan is receiving the best available medical care. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time. Further updates on his condition will be provided.”

Last month, Gordhan issued an apology on the evening before the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises was due to meet, due to ill health. At the time, it was reported that he was advised against travelling by a doctor.

In March, the Department of Public Works confirmed Gordhan's retirement after the May 29 elections. Gordhan was previously the Minister of Finance and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

He also served as the Deputy Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) between 1998 and 1999 and was later appointed as the Commissioner of SARS in 1999.

IOL News



