MAN CUTS HIS MANHOOD, EATS IT

A Kwekwe man cut off his manhood and wrapped it with slices of bread before eating it. B Metro reports that Phanankosi Phiri (19) who was employed as a gardener started to act strange last Friday and on the following day at around 8pm, he reached for a knife and started to cut himself on both hands.

His employer Prisca Saungweme said she tried to stop him from slicing his hands but he threatened to beat her up. “We are at a loss of words about the strange behaviour of Phanankosi. For the couple of years, he has worked here, he did not show any signs of mischief or stray from the disciplinary lines. He was a respectful and polite guy but last Friday he just changed and started to behave strangely.”

He unzipped his trousers and grabbed his manhood before chopping it off with a kitchen knife while calling out the name of his employer’s child, claiming she was his wife. Blood gushed out as he grabbed the piece and rushed to the kitchen and opened the bread bin while blood was dripping from the wound and picked slices of bread, wrapped the cut-off piece with the slices of bread and ate it,” said the source.

Police attended the scene and ferried Phiri to Kwekwe District Hospital for treatment. While he was in hospital, sources said he kept on calling out the name of the child of his employer, claiming that she was his wife.