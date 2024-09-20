I WAS NEVER ARRESTED : MASIMIREMBWA



Zanu PF Harare provincial chairperson Cde Goodwills Masimirembwa says he was never arrested by the police or Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

“I have not been arrested and I was never called by the police anywhere, these are all lies. Right now I am in Hatcliffe on party business and since morning I have been having a meeting with party officials from Mashonaland East Province,” he told The Herald.

This comes after reports circulated on social media yesterday that Cde Masimirembwa had been arrested in connection with a case that was yet to be disclosed by ‘authorities’.

It was being alleged that Cde Masimirembwa was picked up by officers from Harare Central Police Station where he was questioned. Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi dismissed the reports as false.

“He (Cde Masimirembwa) was not arrested and we don’t have such a report,” he said.