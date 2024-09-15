MAN CONFRONTS MAKOROKOZA : LEFT FOR DEAD

A Shurugwi man narrowly escaped last Saturday after he was severely assaulted by artisanal gold miners he confronted over leaving open pits that pose danger to livestock and residents.

Tafadzwa Siyabonga (35) was struck with an axe on the head and with an iron bar on his legs.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the matter to The Mirror. He urged communities to resolve their differences amicable.

The incident happened at Chiundura Claim, Musasa, Shurugwi around 6am.

Circumstances are that Siyabonga and his wife went to the claim and confronted Alphonse Rushava (36), an artisanal miner over leaving open alluvial pits that pose a threat to communities and their livestock.

The two had a heated argument and Siyabonga struck Rushava on the right leg with an axe.

Rushava’s accomplices retaliated by striking Siyabonga with an axe on the head and on the leg with an iron bar.

“Investigations are under way. We urge members of the public to desist from using violence when resolving misunderstandings as it may result in unnecessary loss of lives and injuries,” said Mahoko. Masvingo Mirror