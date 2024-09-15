MISTAKEN IDENTITY : LESOTHO NATIONAL BURIED IN ZIM

A Lesotho national has been buried in Mangwe, Matabeleland South in a tragic case of mistaken identity.
The Chronicle reports that the Ndebele family thought they had
buried their son, Bambanani, who died after being hit with a knobkerrie
following a party he had hosted in South Africa. The mistake was discovered
after the burial when the family from Lesotho was about to bury their relative
who died from gunshot wounds.
The families now have the difficult task of rectifying the
mistake and appeasing the spirits. Mr
Edison Ndebele (85), Bambanani’s uncle, expressed deep shock and fear over the
incident, stating that they do not know what burial traditions people from
Lesotho follow.
“I have never seen anything like this in my life. We are in
fear because we buried a stranger thinking he was our family member. We don’t
know what burial rituals people from Lesotho follow. What if this mistake
curses our family? Bambanani’s mother passed away a few years ago and is also
buried here. We performed rituals to inform her of her son’s burial, but it was
all in vain.”
0 comments:
Post a Comment