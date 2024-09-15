MISTAKEN IDENTITY : LESOTHO NATIONAL BURIED IN ZIM



A Lesotho national has been buried in Mangwe, Matabeleland South in a tragic case of mistaken identity.

The Chronicle reports that the Ndebele family thought they had buried their son, Bambanani, who died after being hit with a knobkerrie following a party he had hosted in South Africa. The mistake was discovered after the burial when the family from Lesotho was about to bury their relative who died from gunshot wounds.

The families now have the difficult task of rectifying the mistake and appeasing the spirits. Mr Edison Ndebele (85), Bambanani’s uncle, expressed deep shock and fear over the incident, stating that they do not know what burial traditions people from Lesotho follow.

“I have never seen anything like this in my life. We are in fear because we buried a stranger thinking he was our family member. We don’t know what burial rituals people from Lesotho follow. What if this mistake curses our family? Bambanani’s mother passed away a few years ago and is also buried here. We performed rituals to inform her of her son’s burial, but it was all in vain.”