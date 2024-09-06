JUDGE FREES PRINCE DUBEKO SIBANDA

The High Court of Zimbabwe judge Justice Benjamin Chikowero, today ended the three-week pre-trial detention of former Binga North MP Prince Dubeko Sibanda by granting him US$300 bail.

Sibanda was arrested in Beitbridge in mid-August 2024, a day after the conclusion of the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit.

He was transferred to Harare Central Police Station and subsequently appeared before the Harare Magistrate’s Court, where Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa denied him bail.

Sibanda faced charges of inciting public violence after the state alleged that he posted on his X account: “Unless the SADC creates a platform where the heads of State will engage Zimbabweans on the SEOM [SADC Electoral Observer Mission] report and other issues, we will create a platform to meet with them on the streets of Harare.”

Sibanda has been in detention for the past three weeks.

In his ruling, Justice Chikowero stated that Magistrate Gofa had misdirected herself by denying Sibanda bail.

As part of his bail conditions, Sibanda was ordered to deposit US$300 (or its equivalent in Zimbabwean dollars), not to interfere with state witnesses, and to reside at his place of residence.

He was represented by Alec Muchadehama from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR). CITE