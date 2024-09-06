I WAS ABANDONED BY MY PARENTS

Harare Cup Clash female winner, Madzimai I Candy, says she was abandoned by her parents and had to drop out of school.

“I was relieved when I was voted the winner of the 2024 Harare Cup Clash because it has boosted my confidence in life. I grew up with my grandmother when my parents split and abandoned me. I dropped out of school at Morgan High in Harare because I had no sponsor to pay my school fees.

“My wish is to help others who have been there for me. I have been struggling to acquire a passport and IDs because my parents never bothered to address the issue. I am appealing to the relevant authorities to assist me because I have exhausted many channels.”

I learnt about my father’s death in 2020, which made my situation worse because I needed his help to acquire travel documents. With the nature of my job, I cannot afford to miss life-changing trips as is the case now,” Madzimai I Candy told The Herald.