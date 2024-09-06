HUBBY TRACKS WIFE TO LODGE, LOSES IT

A Bulawayo man secretly installed a tracker on his wife’s phone and busted her in a shower with her lover at a local lodge.

“Upon arrival at the lodge, he just barged into their room and caught the pair naked in the shower. He then subjected the pair to a barrage of blows and kicks. In the next scene, the man violently attacks his naked wife, dragging her across the hallway by pulling her hair. During the ensuing chaos, the boyfriend fled the room, stark naked, clutching his clothes,” a source from the lodge told B Metro.

Normalcy only returned when security guards intervened to restrain the man and prevent him from further assaulting his wife. The man reportedly phoned the wife’s relatives, who arrived and took the woman home.

The source said the dramatic incident also affected other couples who had booked rooms at the lodge to escape the cold temperatures that had been plaguing the city on the day in question.