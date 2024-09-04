ITS EXTORTION : ED'S SON ON GANG USING HIS NAME

A gang name dropped members of the First Family and extorted mining firms in Matabeleland. Three members of the gang, Munyaradzi Charakupa, Victor Jaja and Tawanda Mangi were arrested and dragged before a Bulawayo magistrate. They were charged with impersonating public officials, attempted extortion and extortion.

They were remanded in custody. Newsday reports that the suspects were exposed after they targeted some mines in which prominent Bulawayo lawyer Dumisani Dube is an interested party.

The three were arrested after Dube went to Harare and engaged President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son, Sean and the Attorney-General’s Office following endless extortion raids against mining firms in which Dube is an interested party.

In his statement, Dube said Sean disowned the gang and he told him to report it. Allegations are that in February this year, Jaja visited Dube’s office and introduced himself as former Officer-in-Charge Beitbridge police who was now attached to the President’s Office as a member of the Police Protection Unit.

He claimed to have been deployed to Sean’s security team, with Mangi as his immediate boss in the Office of the President.

They said mining claims would be cancelled unless a protection fee of US$300 000 was paid to Sean, their boss. Dube said he refused to pay.

“A month later, on April 24, 2024, I was appointed corporate rescue practitioner of Fools Investment (Pvt) Ltd by Master of High Court under CRPB 1/24.The accused subsequently came to my office claiming to be directors of Fools Investment and demanded US$200 000 each. Jaja showed me an official card from the Office of the President as his identification,” the statement read.

Dube gave them US$4 000 and US$1 800 in the presence of Pemba and Daka after they threatened to kill him. In total, they extorted US$55 300 from Dube on several occasions.