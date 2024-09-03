I WAS SHOT BY COPS : BOBI WINE



Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine has been injured in the leg in a confrontation with a policeman in uniform, his personal assistant has told the BBC.

Najja Ssenyonjo said the pop star-turned-politician was believed to have been shot and was currently receiving treatment at Nsambya Hospital in the capital, Kampala.

He said the incident had occurred while Bobi Wine was on his way to visit his lawyers in Bulindo, which is about 20km (12 miles) north of the city.

A statement from the police said officers on site reported that the opposition leader had stumbled while getting into his vehicle.

An investigation would be conducted to clarify the facts, the statement added. BBC