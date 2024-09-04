ED MUST STAY ON : MANICALAND

President Mnangagwa has said he will not seek a third term but this has not stopped the Zanu PF Manicaland Province from backing calls for him to stay on.

“Zanu PF Manicaland Province acknowledges the exemplary and visionary leadership of His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of Zanu PF, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, and now wishes to therefore congratulate him for assuming the chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community at the 44th SADC Summit hosted in Zimbabwe on August 17 2024. The Sadc Summit was a resounding success.

“Cognisant and acknowledging the developmental achievements by the Second Republic under the stewardship of His Excellency, the President, Cde ED Mnangagwa, Zanu PF Manicaland Province resolves that His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa continues to serve the nation as President and First Secretary of Zanu PF up to 2030 and beyond.

“This will allow uninterrupted developmental trajectory as evidenced by the Vision 2030, the brainchild of Cde ED Mnangagwa.”