I BACK MY DAD FOR SEVENTH TERM : MUSEVENI'S SON



Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son, who had earlier said he would run in the 2026 presidential election, announced on Saturday he would not stand and would back his father instead.

The announcement is a tacit acknowledgment that Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, will seek a seventh term in power.

“I would like to announce that I will not be on the ballot paper in 2026. Almighty God told me to focus on His Army first,” his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, said on X.

“So, I fully endorse President Yoweri Museveni in the next elections.”

Museveni, 80, has not officially announced whether he will seek to stay in power.

But his son’s announcement appeared to confirm the widely held expectations that he will run again and his party has already endorsed him as their presidential candidate.

Many in the East African nation see Kainerugaba as his father’s dynastic successor.