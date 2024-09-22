AUXILLIA SEEKS TO EVICT 5 000 VILLAGERS

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa is trying to evict villagers from Arnold Farm in Mazowe. The same villagers had a torrid time when Grace Mugabe also sought to kick them out.

The villagers at Arnold Farm popularly known as Manzou were eventually saved by a High Court order barring Grace from evicting them.

The farm is opposite Mazowe dam, which is a tourist attraction. The Standard on Friday visited the farm where villagers shared their fears of the impending eviction. “In 2017 l was arrested and tortured after resisting a farm grab by former first lady Grace Mugabe, so I pray that what happened does not happen to me again,” said one villager who refused to be named.

Innocent Dube, the spokesperson of the Arnold farm villagers association, said they visited Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs minister, Christopher Magogo, where they were told that they were going to be removed from the farm to pave way for the first lady.

“Our provincial affairs minister told us they are looking for a place to put us as the first lady wants the area. There are people who came and erected cabins and pegs saying they are from the first lady’s office. We have 5 000 villagers who are going to be affected if we are evicted.”