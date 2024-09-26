HOW I SOLD MY BABY

A Zimbabwean woman who is serving a 10-year jail term for human trafficking has testified in court about how she was convinced to sell her two day old infant.

Pauline Maganga (21) is as a key witness against her suspected accomplice Janet Marimo.

“I joined a group called Child Adoption of which Marimo was the administrator. In that group, there were six active members, all females, including myself. I recall that in March 2023 after joining the group, I then sent a message in the group informing [members] that I was six months pregnant.

“I told them that I was not in a position to look after myself even after the child was born, since I was not financially stable. All the group members responded to my message and they were all willing to look after me during my pregnancy, to meet the hospital bills and then take the child after birth for adoption.”

Marimo advised her that she should not sell her baby to the other group members.

“She said they would take my child for organ donation, so she volunteered to help me with all medical costs, including money to see a gynaecologist. “Marimo gave me ZAR1 000 to pay hospital bills and the balance was supposed to be paid by the end of July 2023. I was only given the child’s birth card and I was told that I would collect the child’s birth record after paying the balance of ZAR1 800.”

Maganga said she entered an agreement with Marimo to pay her ZAR25 000 so she could adopt the child. She allegedly then smuggled the undocumented infant through an illegal port of entry.

Police received information that Marimo, who was never pregnant, had returned from South Africa with a baby who was then five months old. Police investigations led to her arrest.