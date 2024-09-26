NEVILLE MUTSVANGWA BACK IN COURT

Neville Mutsvangwa is now facing a fourth charge of possessing a Starlink internet router without a licence. Mutsvangwa and his two accomplices were back in court today. They are facing three criminal charges of illegal foreign currency dealings.

Their matter was deferred to September 30.

In the first three counts, Mutsvangawa is jointly charged with Simbarashe Tichingana and Elis Majachani for contravening the Exchange Control Act.

On the fourth charge, Mutsvangwa is accused of breaching the Telecommunications Act after he was found in possession of a Starlink internet router without having a licence.