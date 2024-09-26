CHIDZIVA RAPED TEEN THREE TIMES

CCC Member of Parliament for Glen View North, Happymore Chidziva, has been charged with raping a 17-year-old girl.

Chidziva was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa. He will be back in court on 8 October and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The court heard that Chidziva raped the girl three times between April and August this year. On the first count, Chidziva is accused of forcing the girl into intimacy without protection at a Harare hotel, before giving her US$25.

In July, he allegedly booked a room at a guest-house in Waterfalls suburb and raped her again. The third incident occurred on August 9.

The girl eventually disclosed what had happened after receiving a threatening call from a private number.