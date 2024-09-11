HARRIS RATTLES TRUMP IN DEBATE

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris met for the first time on the presidential debate stage in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.
They may have shaken hands, but they did not hit it off.
In a fiery 90 minutes, Harris frequently rattled the former
president with personal attacks that threw him off message and raised the
temperature of this highly-anticipated contest.
Her pointed digs on the size of his rally crowds, his
conduct during the Capitol riot, and on the officials who served in his
administration who have since become outspoken critics of his campaign
repeatedly left Trump on the back foot.
The pattern for much of this debate was Harris goading her
Republican rival into making extended defences of his past conduct and
comments. He gladly obliged, raising his voice at times and shaking his head.
Americans should go to a Trump rally, Harris said during an
early question about immigration, because they were illuminating. “People start
leaving the rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom,” she said.
That barb clearly rattled the former president, as he then
spent most of his answer – on a topic that should have been one his main area
of strength – defending his rally sizes and belittling hers.
Trump went from there to an extended riff on a debunked
report that Haitian immigrants in the town of Springfield, Ohio, were abducting
and eating their neighbour’s pets.
If debates are won and lost on which candidate best takes
advantage of issues where they are strong - and defends or deflects on areas of
weakness - Tuesday night tilted in favour of the vice-president. BBC
It was really hard to cut this down to just 5 minutes pic.twitter.com/vS3ORnqmPw— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 11, 2024
