MISSING TWO WOMEN FOUND DEAD IN CHEGUTU

(New Ziana) – The community in Chegutu, Mashonaland Central province is reeling from the discovery at Stockdale Farm on Sunday, of the bodies of two women who had been reported missing a couple of days earlier.
Police said Sekai Antonio, 59, and Alice Zhuwao, 54, were
reported missing two days earlier, prompting a widespread search, and their
lifeless bodies were ultimately found in the bushes.
National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said
Sekai’s body bore a deep cut on the head and multiple bruises, while Alice’s
body was discovered approximately 100 meters away, also with a deep head wound.
The victims’ remains were transported to the Chegutu
Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations as police continue their
investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.
In a separate incident, police in Hwange are urging the
public for assistance in locating a suspect identified only as Usher, in
connection with a murder case near Chipale River, in the Lusulu area.
On September 6, 2024, Mqondisi Sibanda (41) was found dead
following a reported altercation with the suspect.
The victim’s body was discovered with a cut on the
forehead, indicating a violent confrontation.
Comm Nyathi urged anyone with information regarding either
of the cases to go and report to the nearest police station.
