MISSING TWO WOMEN FOUND DEAD IN CHEGUTU

(New Ziana) – The community in Chegutu, Mashonaland Central province is reeling from the discovery at Stockdale Farm on Sunday, of the bodies of two women who had been reported missing a couple of days earlier.

Police said Sekai Antonio, 59, and Alice Zhuwao, 54, were reported missing two days earlier, prompting a widespread search, and their lifeless bodies were ultimately found in the bushes.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Sekai’s body bore a deep cut on the head and multiple bruises, while Alice’s body was discovered approximately 100 meters away, also with a deep head wound.

The victims’ remains were transported to the Chegutu Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations as police continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

In a separate incident, police in Hwange are urging the public for assistance in locating a suspect identified only as Usher, in connection with a murder case near Chipale River, in the Lusulu area.

On September 6, 2024, Mqondisi Sibanda (41) was found dead following a reported altercation with the suspect.

The victim’s body was discovered with a cut on the forehead, indicating a violent confrontation.

Comm Nyathi urged anyone with information regarding either of the cases to go and report to the nearest police station.