HARD TIMES DROVE MAVHAIRE BACK TO ZANU PF



Dzikamai Mavhaire returned to the ruling party because he has hit hard times. Mavhaire was recently paraded at State House together with his son, Tawanda and former Gutu Central legislator Oliver Chirume.

Sources who accompanied Mavhaire to meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the former Energy Minister did not waste the opportunity as he immediately requested for a private one on one meeting with the President. The sources suspected that he wanted to beg for resources from the President.

“We went with him (Mavhaire) to meet the President. We were, however, surprised when he suddenly pleaded with the President for a private meeting. We are not sure what he wanted to discuss with the President but we suspect it has to do with his welfare as you can see he is in a sorry state,” said the source.

Mavhaire’s fortunes took a nosedive when he got fired as Minister of Energy in 2014, which also saw him being sacked from the ruling party amid factional fights. He subsequently lost shares at Bikita Minerals where he was a shareholder after the mine was sold to Chinese company Sinomine in 2022.

With his truck company also collapsed, and the ministerial fleet he left government with continues to depreciate, Mavhaire was now surviving from a not-so-thriving horticulture project at his farm along the Great Zimbabwe Monuments road.

Speaking to TellZim News in a phone conversation a day after his State House visit, Mavhaire asked the reporter if he had ever seen him with a Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) membership card, insinuating that he was never a member of the opposition party.

“So you want to write that I have joined Zanu PF? Have you ever seen my CCC membership card?” “I thought you would ask some- thing better and write a positive story, you should write develop- ment than writing this nonsense,” Mavhaire said before hanging up. TellZimNews