HRE COUNCIL ORDERED TO FUND AUXILLIA'S PROJECTS

The government has directed the Harare City Council to fund the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s social projects.
NewsDay is in possession of letters from government
ministries and the Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe (UCAZ) directing the
Harare municipality to participate financially in the First Lady’s programmes.
In a letter dated June 6, 2024 addressed to Harare town
clerk Hosiah Chisango, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare permanent
secretary Simon Masanga directed Harare to release money to fund the relocation
of street children to Auxillia’s Children’s Home in Chiredzi. Twenty children
were removed from the streets and placed at Auxillia’s Children’s Home in
Chiredzi. They were enrolled at nearby schools.
“As the chairperson of Harare task force on children
working on the streets, your support is requested towards the removal and
placement of children removed from central business district to Auuxillia
Mnangagwa’s Children Home from 12th to 15th of June 2024,” the letter read in
part.
On April 4, 2024, UCAZ wrote directing Chisango to release
funds for female councillors to attend the junior councillors annual national
conference held in Victoria Falls from 11th to 14th of the same month.
On July 9, 2024, Harare metropolitan province secretary for
provincial Affairs and Devolution Cosmas Chiringa wrote to Chisango requesting
the release of HCC official Chiruzi Selina to be part of the advance team to
the Sadc regional cookout competitions in Victoria Falls held from July 24 to
29.
0 comments:
Post a Comment