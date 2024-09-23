HRE COUNCIL ORDERED TO FUND AUXILLIA'S PROJECTS

The government has directed the Harare City Council to fund the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s social projects.

NewsDay is in possession of letters from government ministries and the Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe (UCAZ) directing the Harare municipality to participate financially in the First Lady’s programmes.

In a letter dated June 6, 2024 addressed to Harare town clerk Hosiah Chisango, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare permanent secretary Simon Masanga directed Harare to release money to fund the relocation of street children to Auxillia’s Children’s Home in Chiredzi. Twenty children were removed from the streets and placed at Auxillia’s Children’s Home in Chiredzi. They were enrolled at nearby schools.

“As the chairperson of Harare task force on children working on the streets, your support is requested towards the removal and placement of children removed from central business district to Auuxillia Mnangagwa’s Children Home from 12th to 15th of June 2024,” the letter read in part.

On April 4, 2024, UCAZ wrote directing Chisango to release funds for female councillors to attend the junior councillors annual national conference held in Victoria Falls from 11th to 14th of the same month.

On July 9, 2024, Harare metropolitan province secretary for provincial Affairs and Devolution Cosmas Chiringa wrote to Chisango requesting the release of HCC official Chiruzi Selina to be part of the advance team to the Sadc regional cookout competitions in Victoria Falls held from July 24 to 29.