1 000 GREEN BOMBERS RECRUITED

Over 1 000 youths have been recruited for the Youth Service in Zimbabwe programme, according to Information Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere.
“The Youth Service in Zimbabwe Programme was successfully
relaunched by His Excellency the President Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa
at Nhakiwa Vocational Training Centre in Mashonaland East Province on 24 May
2024, and 1 082 youths were recruited for the first intake at Vumba and Dadaya
Training Centres.
“A Youth Empowerment Forum was held at Nhakiwa Training
Centre in Mashonaland East Province, with 40 000 people were in attendance. Youths
were given access to socio-economic opportunities available in key sectors of
the economy among several ministries, departments and agencies and private
sector.
“An estimated five million youths were reached with drug
and substance abuse information by conducting national awareness campaigns
through media houses including television and radio viewership and listenership
respectively, and the use of social media,” he said.
