1 000 GREEN BOMBERS RECRUITED



Over 1 000 youths have been recruited for the Youth Service in Zimbabwe programme, according to Information Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere.

“The Youth Service in Zimbabwe Programme was successfully relaunched by His Excellency the President Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa at Nhakiwa Vocational Training Centre in Mashonaland East Province on 24 May 2024, and 1 082 youths were recruited for the first intake at Vumba and Dadaya Training Centres.

“A Youth Empowerment Forum was held at Nhakiwa Training Centre in Mashonaland East Province, with 40 000 people were in attendance. Youths were given access to socio-economic opportunities available in key sectors of the economy among several ministries, departments and agencies and private sector.

“An estimated five million youths were reached with drug and substance abuse information by conducting national awareness campaigns through media houses including television and radio viewership and listenership respectively, and the use of social media,” he said.