GOVT : WHY OPPOSITION IS IN DISARRAY

The Government says the opposition is in disarray because of President Mnangagwa’s game changing economic strategies.
Information Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said :“As the
month of September comes to a close, it is crucial to reflect on the life cycle
of the Second Republic. It has been a year since President Mnangagwa was
overwhelmingly elected into office as Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of
the Zimbabwe Defence Forces. This was against the odds of imperialist-impounded
reactionary machinations.
“His policy milestones sent the opposition to early
political retirement. The collapse of the opposition due to internal
contradictions, lack of political gravitas and President Mnangagwa’s
game-changing economic strategies have changed Zimbabwe’s political terrain.
The collapse of a colonially-enabled opposition furthers the much-needed
support for the immediate and unconditional removal of sanctions imposed on
Zimbabwe.”
“With a diminished rabble-rousing factionally degenerated
opposition, the nationalist movement is now in better stead than ever before. A
year after his re-election, the opposition remains buried in defeat, with no
hopes of resurrection in the near future. History will remember President
Mnangagwa for this political feat.”
