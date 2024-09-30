GOVT : WHY OPPOSITION IS IN DISARRAY

The Government says the opposition is in disarray because of President Mnangagwa’s game changing economic strategies.

Information Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said :“As the month of September comes to a close, it is crucial to reflect on the life cycle of the Second Republic. It has been a year since President Mnangagwa was overwhelmingly elected into office as Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces. This was against the odds of imperialist-impounded reactionary machinations.

“His policy milestones sent the opposition to early political retirement. The collapse of the opposition due to internal contradictions, lack of political gravitas and President Mnangagwa’s game-changing economic strategies have changed Zimbabwe’s political terrain. The collapse of a colonially-enabled opposition furthers the much-needed support for the immediate and unconditional removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.”

“With a diminished rabble-rousing factionally degenerated opposition, the nationalist movement is now in better stead than ever before. A year after his re-election, the opposition remains buried in defeat, with no hopes of resurrection in the near future. History will remember President Mnangagwa for this political feat.”