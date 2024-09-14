14 ZIM STUDENTS DETAINED IN BOTSWANA

Some 14 Zimbabwean children heading to South Africa were detained in Botswana because they did not have proper travel documents.

The Chronicle reports that the children from Tsholotsho, who missed three weeks of school during their ordeal, were reunited with their families last Friday. The parents have stressed the importance of obtaining necessary documentation for international travel, stating that they have learnt a valuable lesson from this experience.

Mr Milikani Moyo, originally from Sasedza Village but now based in South Africa, said :“I was overjoyed when my wife sent pictures of my child after the children were handed over to them. I was even beginning to doubt if they were alive because they did not want us to see them when we went there. I will never take another chance again; I will try and put money together so that I get my child a passport.

Mr Cute Ncube had two children in Botswana, a 14-year-old in Form One at Mavela Secondary School and a ten-year-old in Grade Four at Mahole Primary School.

“I shed tears of joy when I saw them because it has been hard. They are all in good health, and we thank the Botswana officials for taking good care of them. We have no complaints about their welfare while they were in their hands,” said Mr Ncube.

However, Matabeleland South Provincial Social Welfare Department Officer, Mr Criswell Nyakudya, said by law the parents of the children should have been arrested for facilitating their trafficking.

“It is illegal to go outside the country without proper documents and to let children travel without any adult accompanying them. “The parents and the omalayitsha who do that must be arrested for breaching the Children’s Act. Before their departure from Botswana, the director of social welfare in that country should have communicated with our director to alert us of the move.