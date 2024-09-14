14 ZIM STUDENTS DETAINED IN BOTSWANA

The Chronicle reports that the children from Tsholotsho, who missed three weeks of
school during their ordeal, were reunited with their families last Friday. The
parents have stressed the importance of obtaining necessary documentation for
international travel, stating that they have learnt a valuable lesson from this
experience.
Mr Milikani Moyo, originally from Sasedza Village but now
based in South Africa, said :“I was
overjoyed when my wife sent pictures of my child after the children were handed
over to them. I was even beginning to doubt if they were alive because they did
not want us to see them when we went there. I will never take another chance
again; I will try and put money together so that I get my child a passport.
Mr Cute Ncube had two children in Botswana, a 14-year-old
in Form One at Mavela Secondary School and a ten-year-old in Grade Four at
Mahole Primary School.
“I shed tears of joy when I saw them because it has been
hard. They are all in good health, and we thank the Botswana officials for
taking good care of them. We have no complaints about their welfare while they
were in their hands,” said Mr Ncube.
However, Matabeleland South Provincial Social Welfare
Department Officer, Mr Criswell Nyakudya, said by law the parents of the
children should have been arrested for facilitating their trafficking.
“It is illegal to go outside the country without proper
documents and to let children travel without any adult accompanying them. “The
parents and the omalayitsha who do that must be arrested for breaching the
Children’s Act. Before their departure from Botswana, the director of social
welfare in that country should have communicated with our director to alert us
of the move.
