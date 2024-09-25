GOVT : STARLINK WILL NOT GET SPECIAL TREATMENT

The government says Starlink will be treated just like any other service provider.

“When it comes to taxes, they are all the same,” ICT minister Tatenda Mavetera said during post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday.

“Whatever is going to apply to local ISPs is also going to apply to Starlink. That is why you see us penalising them if they are not providing efficient connectivity.”

So far, six local companies have been recognised by Starlink as kit resellers. These are TelOne, Aura, Dandemutande, Frampol, Zodsat and Namibia-based Paratus, which has an office in Zimbabwe.

Information minister Jenfan Muswere said information communication technologies are developing at a rapid pace worldwide hence the country has to embrace the new technologies for its growth.