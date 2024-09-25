GOVT : STARLINK WILL NOT GET SPECIAL TREATMENT

“When it comes to taxes, they are all the same,” ICT
minister Tatenda Mavetera said during post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday.
“Whatever is going to apply to local ISPs is also going to
apply to Starlink. That is why you see us penalising them if they are not
providing efficient connectivity.”
So far, six local companies have been recognised by
Starlink as kit resellers. These are TelOne, Aura, Dandemutande, Frampol,
Zodsat and Namibia-based Paratus, which has an office in Zimbabwe.
Information minister Jenfan Muswere said information
communication technologies are developing at a rapid pace worldwide hence the
country has to embrace the new technologies for its growth.
