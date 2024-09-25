TSENENGAMU QUITS POLITICS FOR CORRUPTION FIGHT

Former Zanu-PF youth boss Godfrey Tsenengamu says he has formed a citizens taskforce against corruption.

“I am here to tell Zimbabweans, it is high time we must work together to fight this menace of corruption. We tried it when we formed the Front for Economic Emancipation in Zimbabwe, but we realised that you cannot fight corruption effectively under the banner of a political party.

“It is a legally registered institution, which can report any individual with a rightful authority. We are going to be whistleblowing big time. We don’t care whether you are from this party or that political party. We don’t care whether you have the support of that powerful individual or this powerful individual. We are not going to be fighting against institutions.”

Last week, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga bemoaned high levels of corruption in the country saying the vice was posing a security threat.