CHIGUMBA : ELECTORAL DISPUTES CAN BE AVOIDED

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba says most electoral disputes in Zimbabwe can be avoided.

She said the disputes witnessed during election cycles can be avoided if political parties and stakeholders agree in advance to change laws or effect the desired reforms that govern elections.

“The differences we have as stakeholders on the electoral process in Zimbabwe are perpetuated by our failure to correctly diagnose the problems in order to prescribe effective solutions.

“It is at forums such as these at which stakeholders must exhaust deliberations on their expectations of how elections should be conducted. The purpose of this review workshop is therefore not to point fingers at one another, but to brainstorm and come out with proposals on how we should reform our processes so that they meet the expectations of the majority of stakeholders.”

She was speaking welcoming delegates to the 2023 post-election review conference in Nyanga.

Elections are conducted in terms of a given legal framework promulgated by the legislature and ZEC had no business bending the law but had to uphold the same framework in line with the constitutional dictates of the country, said Justice Chigumba.

“Electoral change can only be referred to as reform if its primary goal is to improve electoral processes, for example, through fostering enhanced impartiality, inclusiveness, transparency, integrity or accuracy.

“In deliberations, we must also pay due regard to the fact that some changes may be characterised as desirable or even necessary reforms by their proponents, but as improper manipulation by their opponents. Random and frequent electoral change, while it may be reformist, can also be confusing to voters and thus defeat its purpose.

“Frequent change may also negatively affect the sustainability of elections management board operations,” said Justice Chigumba.