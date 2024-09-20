FAKE MPILO DOC REMANDED IN CUSTODY



The fake Mpilo doctor has appeared in court and remanded in custody. Prosper Mpofu whose actual name is infact Taurai Prosper Vanhuvaone begged the magistrate to be release him on bail.

The Chronicle reports that Vanhuvaone, who is representing himself, was remanded him in custody to September 23 for bail ruling.

“Bail is a constitutional right for all Zimbabweans as the Chief Justice of the country Luke Malaba states. It is in accordance with the constitution of the country. The constitution is the supreme law of Zimbabwe. Any piece of legislation that opposes it is regarded as null and void. Also, Justice Pisirayi, in a case involving Bongani and others in 2019, said mere assumptions from the police cannot be made compelling reasons to deny an accused person a right to bail.

“I would like to ask the court for bail as I never ran away from the police when they confronted me. They verified my residential address and I understand that the seriousness of an offence should not be the sole reason for denying one bail.”

He begged the court to grant him bail saying he was the breadwinner for his mother and grandmother.

Hazel Siphiwe Sithole for the State opposed bail, arguing that Vanhuvaone is a flight risk given the gravity of the offence he allegedly committed.