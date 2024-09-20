SEVEN WAR VETS WHO INVADED FARM DRAGGED TO COURT

Seven war veterans who invaded a farm in Zvimba have been dragged to court. The seven who are executive members of Zvimba East Veteran Investment Company (ZEVIC) invaded Porta Farm and illegally parcelled out residential stands.

Joe Chimonyo (67), Muoni Conellious (59), Israel Gasa (42), Agnes Siyakurima (54), Deliwe Muvhuti (65), Elina Chasi (64) and Solomon Nasho (66), appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with unlawfully carrying out developments. They were remanded in custody to Monday for their bail applications.

The court heard that the accused used their influential positions to peg and sell stands for sale without local authority approval, violating the Regional Town and Country Planning Act.

The alleged scam came to light after Parklands Primary School discovered their earmarked playground area had been pegged for development. They also discovered that roads had been opened through the school grounds. The seven were arrested following an investigation by law enforcement agents.