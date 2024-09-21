FAKE MPILO DOC OPERATED FOR TWO YEARS



The fake doctor had an office at Mpilo Hospital and worked there for two years before he was rumbled.

Mpilo Hospital chief medical officer, Dr Narcisius Dzvanga told The Sunday News in an interview that it was shocking how Vanhuvaone managed to get himself an office, where he operated from at the hospital.

“He was using a room (to consult), the same room for all those months or years he was here and someone gave him a desk and a chair to use. He was taking patients from the queue at the out-patient department then he charged them and pocketed the money.

“When he was caught, one of his clients was short of US$12 and he was demanding the money. The poor woman was running around begging for US$12, if he had not been greedy and accepted the money, US$12 less maybe he would still be seeing patients.

“What has come to the fore is that he has been around for quite a while, but mark my words, I am also a practicing physician, I have not seen him anywhere before in the corridors, maybe he knew how to avoid me. I have been here for one-and-a-half years and I never saw him. I hear he has been around the hospital for two years.

“I am told that even at UBH, he would pitch up and say he is in the Mpilo establishment and has been seconded to UBH for three months so they would tolerate him. When they are about to catch him, he says he is in the UBH establishment and is being seconded to Mpilo Hospital, UBH doctors come to Mpilo and vice versa. He got to know that we operate like that and he just joined in and started doing his things. We have very little information that he once pretended to be a medical student and also had a case of assault at some stage.”

Vanhuvaone appeared at the Bulawayo Magistrates Court on Friday facing two counts of fraud and one of misrepresentation. The 29-year-old, who is representing himself, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa who remanded him in custody to tomorrow for bail ruling.