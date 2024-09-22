BODY FOUND DECOMPOSED AT NUST

A body was found decomposed at the National University of Science Technology (Nust) student accommodation last Thursday. Police say this was a case of sudden death as foul play is not suspected.
The Sunday News reports that the body of Absolom Junior
Mpofu aged 24 was discovered at the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe
Student Accommodation Complex in Bulawayo. Nust officials have since clarified
that Mpofu was no longer a student of the university as he failed his modules
in 2023.
Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico
Ncube said :“I can confirm that as
police we are treating the Bulawayo Student Accommodation case as a sudden
death.”
