BODY FOUND DECOMPOSED AT NUST



A body was found decomposed at the National University of Science Technology (Nust) student accommodation last Thursday. Police say this was a case of sudden death as foul play is not suspected.

The Sunday News reports that the body of Absolom Junior Mpofu aged 24 was discovered at the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe Student Accommodation Complex in Bulawayo. Nust officials have since clarified that Mpofu was no longer a student of the university as he failed his modules in 2023.

Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said :“I can confirm that as police we are treating the Bulawayo Student Accommodation case as a sudden death.”